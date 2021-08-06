Left Menu

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:34 IST
Finland hockey's Terho elected to IOC board
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Olympic ice hockey medalist Emma Terho has been elected to represent the world's athletes on the IOC's executive board.

The International Olympic Committee says Terho won a vote of its athletes' commission members to be their chairwoman. The position comes with a seat on the IOC board.

Terho was standing against pole vaulter world record holder Yelena Isinbaeva, who was elected an IOC member by athletes at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics at the height of the Russian doping scandal.

Terho represented Finland at five Winter Olympics and twice took home a bronze medal.

She replaces Zimbabwean swimmer Kirsty Coventry on the IOC board.

