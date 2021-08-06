Left Menu

35-year-old woman electrocuted in UP's Ballia, power dept official suspended

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:52 IST
35-year-old woman electrocuted in UP's Ballia, power dept official suspended
A 35-year-old woman was electrocuted after coming into contact with a broken electricity wire in Nai Basti village of Bairia area here following which a junior engineer of the power department got suspended, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night as Chanda Devi came in touch with an overhead electricity wire that was broken, Bairia Deputy SP R K Tiwari said.

Agitated over the incident, locals blocked the road where the woman died.

Later, local BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast talked to higher officials of the Power department and junior engineer Vinod Bhardwaj was suspended and services of a temporary employee terminated following the woman's death.

