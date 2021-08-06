Left Menu

Australian police to charge man after allegation of rape in Parliament House

Australian police said on Friday they will charge a 26-year-old man after a former government staff member alleged she was raped inside the country's Parliament House. Brittany Higgins, a former staffer for then Defence Industry minister Linda Reynolds, went public earlier this year with allegations she was sexually assaulted in Parliament House in March, 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:12 IST
Australian police to charge man after allegation of rape in Parliament House
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian police said on Friday they will charge a 26-year-old man after a former government staff member alleged she was raped inside the country's Parliament House.

Brittany Higgins, a former staffer for then Defence Industry minister Linda Reynolds, went public earlier this year with allegations she was sexually assaulted in Parliament House in March 2019. Weeks after going public, Higgins said she had made an official allegation to police. She has since become a prominent campaigner of gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault and her story helped spark protests around the nation including outside Australia's parliament.

Federal Police in Canberra, Australia's capital, said on Friday they had summoned an unnamed man to appear before the court in September when he will be charged with sexual intercourse without consent. Police did not specify which allegation the charges related to but said it occurred in Parliament House on March 23, 2019.

Local media quoted Higgins as saying she had been told by authorities that the summons related to her allegation. Reuters could not contact Higgins, while her partner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Higgins' allegation stirred a groundswell of pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose government was already dogged by accusations of improper behavior towards women. The accused man will face one charge of sexual intercourse without consent. The maximum penalty is 12 years imprisonment, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021