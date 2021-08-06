Olympics-Cycling-Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands wins gold in men's sprint
Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the Olympic men's sprint at the Izu Velodrome on Friday.
Jeffrey Hoogland took the silver medal with Britain's Jack Carlin beating Russian Denis Dmitriev for the bronze.
