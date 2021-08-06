Left Menu

Karnataka rural development minister KS Eshwarappa visits flood affected areas in Shimoga district

Karnataka Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa, on Friday, visited the flood-affected areas of Kodagu Majare, Bekshe Kenjagudde Mandagadde villages here.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:32 IST
Karnataka rural development minister KS Eshwarappa visits flood affected areas in Shimoga district
Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa visits flood-hit areas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa, on Friday, visited the flood-affected areas of Kodagu Majare, Bekshe Kenjagudde Mandagadde villages here. Eshwarappa took stock of the situation as many roads and properties got damaged following heavy rains in the regions. He also directed officials to provide the necessary help to people who were affected due to heavy rainfall and floods in the areas.

This visit comes after the first meeting of the new Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday, in which decisions regarding the flood situation, COVID-19, the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, and womens' safety were taken and all the ministers were directed to visit the districts assigned to them and review the flood and COVID-19 situation and to submit a report on relief works taken up and the requirement of additional assistance for relief. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also visited the flood-affected areas of Karwar in Uttara Kannada district. "I have taken all related details from the district administration. We have discussed damage due to floods in Belagavi - 113 villages in 7 taluqs have been affected by extremely heavy rains. We are distributing food and people are happy about it," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed on July 29

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

