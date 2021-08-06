Taliban says it has killed Afghan government's top media officer
Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 06-08-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:35 IST
Taliban fighters on Friday assassinated the Afghanistan government's top media and information officer in capital city of Kabul, a spokesperson of the hardline militant group said.
Dawa Khan Manipal, who was the head of Government Media and Information Centre (GMIC), had been killed, an official in the federal interior ministry confirmed, without saying who was responsible.
Manipal had also served as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's spokesperson.
