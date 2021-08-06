Left Menu

HC seeks all status reports from police on Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Delhi riots cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 15:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court Friday asked for ''all status reports'' from Delhi Police on the bail applications moved by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in cases arising out of the northeast Delhi riots last year.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, who was hearing four bail applications by Hussain in separate FIRs registered by Dayalpur police station, said that he would hear arguments by parties after the court has received status reports in all cases.

Hussain's counsel senior advocate Mohit Mathur and prosecution's counsel advocate D K Bhatia told the court that the police has filed status reports in two cases.

"All status reports should be brought on record. We can have it later. Send status reports to the registry," the judge said and listed the cases for hearing on August 18.

The court also noted that its record for the data contained only one status report.

The FIRs pertain to the alleged commission of offence of rioting in Dayalpur area during the riots of February 2020.

Two cases also concern the injuries suffered by two people on account of a riotous mob pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and firing gunshots from the terrace of Hussain's house and allege commission of offences of attempt to murder and violation of Arms Act.

Notice on one of these two bail applications was issued by Justice Khanna on July 13.

Another bail application pertains to the FIR which alleges destruction of public property and notice was issued on this on July 29.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

