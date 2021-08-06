Left Menu

Will move SC over Centre snatching House panel powers by amending GNCTD Act: Delhi Assembly speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday accused the Centre of snatching the powers of House committees by amending the GNCTD Act and said they would move the Supreme Court over the issue.He alleged that through the amendments in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi GNCTD Act, the Centre wants to impinge on the power of Delhi Assembly committees.The amended act, passed in Parliament in March this year, makes it clear that the government in Delhi means the Lieutenant Governor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:04 IST
Will move SC over Centre snatching House panel powers by amending GNCTD Act: Delhi Assembly speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday accused the Centre of ''snatching'' the powers of House committees by amending the GNCTD Act and said they would move the Supreme Court over the issue.

He alleged that through the amendments in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, the Centre wants to impinge on the power of Delhi Assembly committees.

The amended act, passed in Parliament in March this year, makes it clear that the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor''. The Act makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the lieutenant governor before any executive action.

''We will approach the Supreme Court on this matter. We will challenge only that portion of the GNCTD ACT which is regarding snatching away the powers of the Assembly Committees. We are taking legal opinion on the matter,'' Goel said in a press conference.

He said the GNCTD ACT passed by the Centre is ''unconstitutional'' and also in violation of the July 4, 2018, Supreme Court Constitutional bench judgment. ''The day it (Act) was passed was a 'black day','' Goel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021