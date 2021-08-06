Will move SC over Centre snatching House panel powers by amending GNCTD Act: Delhi Assembly speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday accused the Centre of ''snatching'' the powers of House committees by amending the GNCTD Act and said they would move the Supreme Court over the issue.

He alleged that through the amendments in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, the Centre wants to impinge on the power of Delhi Assembly committees.

The amended act, passed in Parliament in March this year, makes it clear that the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor''. The Act makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the lieutenant governor before any executive action.

''We will approach the Supreme Court on this matter. We will challenge only that portion of the GNCTD ACT which is regarding snatching away the powers of the Assembly Committees. We are taking legal opinion on the matter,'' Goel said in a press conference.

He said the GNCTD ACT passed by the Centre is ''unconstitutional'' and also in violation of the July 4, 2018, Supreme Court Constitutional bench judgment. ''The day it (Act) was passed was a 'black day','' Goel said.

