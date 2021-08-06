Court issues notices to Muzaffarnagar district officials in land encroachment case

A court here has issued notices to seven senior district officials, including former district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar, in a government land encroachment case.

Additional District Sessions Judge Shakti Singh on Thursday ordered the officials, including former Muzaffarnagar district magistrate Rajeev Sharma, Subdivisional Magistrate Kumar Dharmendra, to appear before the court on August 11 in the case filed by social worker Sanjiv Tyagi.

According to the prosecution, Tyagi had filed an application before the chief judicial magistrate under CrPC section 156(3) for registering a case against the officials for not taking steps against encroachment on government land.

The lower court had, however, dismissed the application.

The applicant later filed a revision petition against the lower court order in the sessions court here.

Tyagi has alleged that several people encroached upon lands of ponds and built houses illegally at Pipalhera village in the district. He added that the officials concerned failed to take any step against the encroachment.

