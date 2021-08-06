Left Menu

Court issues notices to Muzaffarnagar district officials in land encroachment case

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:13 IST
Court issues notices to Muzaffarnagar district officials in land encroachment case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has issued notices to seven senior district officials, including former district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar, in a government land encroachment case.

Additional District Sessions Judge Shakti Singh on Thursday ordered the officials, including former Muzaffarnagar district magistrate Rajeev Sharma, Subdivisional Magistrate Kumar Dharmendra, to appear before the court on August 11 in the case filed by social worker Sanjiv Tyagi.

According to the prosecution, Tyagi had filed an application before the chief judicial magistrate under CrPC section 156(3) for registering a case against the officials for not taking steps against encroachment on government land.

The lower court had, however, dismissed the application.

The applicant later filed a revision petition against the lower court order in the sessions court here.

Tyagi has alleged that several people encroached upon lands of ponds and built houses illegally at Pipalhera village in the district. He added that the officials concerned failed to take any step against the encroachment.

PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021