Left Menu

Congregational Friday prayers offered in Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after four months

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:16 IST
Congregational Friday prayers offered in Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after four months
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Congregational prayers were offered on Friday in Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid by following Covid-appropriate behavior after a gap of four months.

Devotees arrived at the 16th-century mosque amid stringent security arrangements made by the authorities to maintain law and order, officials said.

They said police personnel was deployed in large numbers to ensure security in the area as the first congregational prayer inside the mosque in over a year came a day after a suspected IED blast outside a mosque premises in Nowhatta.

A few dozen women offered prayers in an enclosure marked for them at the mosque, officials said.

The Anjuman Auqaf, which manages the historic mosque, had earlier announced that Friday prayers will be held this week since Covid cases have slowed down and prayers were now being held in all central mosques, khanqahs, shrines and Imambaras of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Anjuman Auqaf had made it clear that the devotees have to follow the guidelines of medical experts and strictly adhere to Covid standard operating protocols during the Friday and other daily prayers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021