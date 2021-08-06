Man arrested for kicking woman on chest in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh's Mangalagiri Police on Friday arrested a man on charges of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman who allegedly sought repayment of a loan she had given him. According to V Bhushanam, Circle Inspector, Mangalagiri Rural police station, Govinda Govardhani (38), a cloth merchant from Vijayawada and Pokala Gopikrishna (31) an autodriver from Chirravuru village in Guntur district's Tadepalli Mandal were acquaintances from the time Gopikrishna used to work as a mason a few years ago.

Two years ago Gopikrishna borrowed Rs 2 lakh from Govardhani, who herself took a loan from others to lend him the money "This morning at around 6 am, Gopikrishna was going in his auto to Ramachandrapuram area when Govardhani stopped him and asked him to repay her money. A furious Gopikrishna abused her using filthy language and kicked her on the chest due to which she fell on the road. He also threatened to kill her," the police officer said.

Advertisement

"Govardhani has complained to Mangalagiri Rural police about the attack and murder threat. Mangalagiri Rural Sub Inspector Lokesh and his team has arrested the accused. The case is registered under sections 354, 323, 506, and 509 of IPC. The accused is being remanded," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)