Kerala man dismissed from govt service after alleged dowry-related death of wife

A man in Kerala's Kollam district has been dismissed from government service after his wife died by suicide allegedly due to torture by husband demanding more dowry, said Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:35 IST
A man in Kerala's Kollam district has been dismissed from government service after his wife died by suicide allegedly due to torture by husband demanding more dowry, said Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju. The accused Kiran Kumar was working as Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector in the Motor Vehicle Department of Kerala while his wife Vismaya S V was a 22-year-old BAMS student.

Antony Raju said that in the department enquiry it was proved that Kiran Kumar was guilty under the Dowry Prohibition Act. The departmental action has been taken under Kerala Civil Service Rule, 1960. The Transport Minister further said this is the first incident in the state wherein a person has been dismissed from service in a dowry-related case. "This is a warning to all civil servants in the state. This action will not have any connection with the police inquiry. Kiran Kumar will not be eligible to get a pension in future," he added.

At present, Kiran Kumar is in jail after the court remanded him, and after the incident, the Motor Vehicle Department had suspended him from service. (ANI)

