Olympics-Wrestling-Russian Sidakov wins men's freestyle welterweight gold medal

Russian Zaurbek Sidakov won gold in the men's freestyle welterweight category in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau of Belarus took silver while American Kyle Dake and Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov claimed the bronze medals.

