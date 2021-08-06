Olympics-Wrestling-Russian Sidakov wins men's freestyle welterweight gold medal
Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:38 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Russian Zaurbek Sidakov won gold in the men's freestyle welterweight category in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau of Belarus took silver while American Kyle Dake and Uzbekistan's Bekzod Abdurakhmonov claimed the bronze medals.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uzbekistan
- Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau
- Tokyo Olympics
- Belarus
- American
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have a shot at being green
Tokyo Olympics: Sania, Ankita to clash with Ukrainian duo in first round, Nagal to face tricky draw
Sumit Nagal to face Denis Istomin in opening round at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: IOA to participate in opening ceremony with 50 attendees
Osaka makes her return against Zheng at Tokyo Olympics