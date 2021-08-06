Olympics-Hockey-Netherlands win gold with 3-1 victory over Argentina
The Netherlands claimed the Olympic women's hockey gold medal with a 3-1 victory over Argentina in the final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Argentina settled for the silver medal and Britain took bronze after a hard-fought 4-3 win over India.
