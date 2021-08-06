Left Menu

Bring humanitarian values within frame of law: K'nataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday said that bringing humanitarian values within the frame of law will not only resolve several problems but also will make the judiciary more humane and people-friendly.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-08-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 16:57 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday said that bringing humanitarian values within the frame of law will not only resolve several problems but also will make the judiciary more humane and people-friendly. This was said by CM Bommai after inaugurating the national webinar on socio-legal values in Mitakshara, Vachana, Dasa, and Folk Literature in Karnataka organized by the Vijnaneshwara Adhyayana Peetha, Karnataka State Law University."The Vachana, Dasa, and Janapada literature of Karnataka has articulated equality, tolerance, gratitude, and forgiveness very effectively. Vignaneshwara Adhyayana Peetha must work towards inculcating these values within the frame of law", he said.

The CM suggested that "Legal aspects have transformed along with the changes in the society. There is a sea change in the social situation, individual relations, and societies. Similarly, people's thinking on law is also undergoing change. The Peetha must conduct a study on these aspects." A Revolution in the field of literature in Karnataka is significant. The constitution of the country which is the foundation of the law reflects the principles of Basavanna, the CM added.

The Chief Minister also aspired that the Adhyayana Peeta which was established by former chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa will make a mark at the national and international levels. Justice Shivaraj Patil, Chairman, Vijnaeshwara Adhyayana Peeta, Former Judge of Supreme Court, Justice B.N.Srikrishna were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

