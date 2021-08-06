Ker govt dismisses Asst Motor Vehicle Inspector after wife's alleged dowry-related death

The Kerala government on Friday dismissed from service an assistant motor vehicle inspector, who was accused of torturing and harassing his wife, who committed suicide at his residence in June.

State Transport Minister Antony Raju told the media here that the action was taken against the assistant motor vehicle inspector S Kiran Kumar as per the Kerala Civil Service Rules, 1960.

Advertisement

''The government has decided to dismiss him from service. His anti-women, anti-social activities have tarnished the reputation of the state government and theMotor Vehicles Department and hence action has been taken under the Kerala Civil Service Rules, 1960,'' Raju said.

Vismaya was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband Kiran Kumar's house at Sasthamkotta in Kollam district on June21.

Kumar, an assistant motor vehicle inspector, since suspended, was arrested later on a complaint by her parents and brother, alleging that he had tortured and harassed her over dowry.

The Minister said Kumar was dismissed from service after the department made enquiries regarding the incident and also hearing the accused and other witnesses.

''The decision was taken after hearing the accused and other witnesses in the matter and the department found that all the allegations raised against him were true,'' he added.

Raju said this action of the state government will send a message across the state so that no more deaths similar to Vismaya will ever happen.

A day before the incident, Vismaya had sent WhatsApp messages to her relatives over the alleged harassment by Kumar over dowry, as well as photos of wounds and marks of beatings on her body.

Her father told a TV channel that 100 sovereigns of gold and over one acre land, besides a Rs 10 lakh worth car were given as dowry to Kumar during the wedding in 2020.

But Kumar did not like the car and wanted Rs 10 lakh in cash.

As he was told it was not possible, he used to torture her, the woman's father had said.PTI RRT SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)