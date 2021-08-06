Left Menu

ED conducts searches at Nagpur college linked to Anil Deshmukh

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:07 IST
  Country:
  India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at a college near here as part of its probe against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, a police official said.

Searches were conducted at the Nagpur Institute Of Technology, located at Mahurzari in Katol tehsil, 20 km from here, the official said.

The institute is said to be controlled by Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader.

ED officials from Mumbai reached the institute around 12.30 pm and began the searches under the protection of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, the official said.

The searches concluded at 3.30 pm, he added.

The ED had conducted searches at Deshmukh's properties here earlier too in connection with a money laundering case against him. The ED started its probe after the CBI registered a case of alleged corruption against Deshmukh in connection with the allegations made against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March 2021.

Deshmukh stepped down as home minister in April. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

