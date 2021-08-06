Olympics-Karate-Japan's Kiyuna wins gold in men's kata
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:13 IST
Japan's Ryo Kiyuna won the gold medal in the men's karate "kata" competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday.
Spain's Damian Quintero took the silver while Turkey's Ali Sofuoglu and Ariel Torres Gutierrez of the United States won the bronze medals.
