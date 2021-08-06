Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:16 IST
Maha: Woman held with ganja, narcotic pills in Thane
A 34-year-old woman was arrested for alleged possession of ganja and other narcotic substances in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.

Mariam Salim Ali Jafrira, a resident of a locality called Sri Lanka in Mumbra, was apprehended in the early hours of Thursday, the station house officer of Mumbra police station said.

The police intercepted the accused woman near a school and seized 365 gm of ganja and some other narcotic pills worth Rs 51,706 from her possession, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

