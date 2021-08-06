ED summons PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's mother in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the mother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said Friday. Nazir is the wife of the late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned the mother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said Friday. The central probe agency had asked Gulshan Nazir, in her late seventies, to appear before it on earlier occasions also. Nazir is the wife of the late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3 narcotic smugglers held in Jammu, heroin worth Rs 14 cr seized
NIA arrests two LeM terrorists from Bihar, Jammu
J&K police shoots down drone carrying IED material in border belt of Jammu
(Eds: Adds a word) J&K police shoots down drone carrying IED material weighing five kg in border belt of Jammu district: Officials.
J&K police shoots down drone carrying IED material in Jammu, averts terror plot