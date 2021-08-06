Olympics-Athletics-Uganda's Cheptegei wins men's 5,000m gold in Tokyo
Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the men's 5,000 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Mohammed Ahmed of Canada clinched the silver with Paul Chelimo of the United States claiming the bronze medal.
