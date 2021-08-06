Left Menu

Girl raped by teenage boys in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 06-08-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 17:49 IST
  Country:
  India

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two teenage boys in a village in Nawabganj area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the girl was playing outside her house and two teenagers (ages 14 and 15) took her to a secluded place and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Mishra said.

Later, the girl reached home and told her family members about the incident after which they registered an FIR in this connection.

The girl was sent for a medical examination. Both the teenagers have been detained by the police.

A probe is on in the matter.

