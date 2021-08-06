Left Menu

Newly appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers sworn-in

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night announced changes to his Cabinet, as part of improving the capacity of government.

Pretoria | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:01 IST
The President also announced the decision to do away with the Ministry of State Security and place political responsibility for the State Security Agency within the Presidency. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

Newly appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers were sworn-in on Friday, at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria.

Among other changes announced by the President is the separation of the Ministry of Human Settlements from the Ministry of Water and Sanitation. The two portfolios were brought together with the understanding that the provision of water is closely tied to the development of human settlements.

The President also announced the decision to do away with the Ministry of State Security and place political responsibility for the State Security Agency within the Presidency.

The appointment of new Ministers and Deputy Ministers are made at a time when the government is facing several challenges, including reworking to accelerate its vaccination programme to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the same time, working to ensure peace and stability in the wake of the recent outbreak of violence and destruction in parts of the country.

The new Ministers sworn-in are:

Enoch Godongwana, appointed as the new Finance Minister.

Dr Joe Phaahla, appointed as the new Minister of Health.

Mondli Gungubele, appointed as the new Minister in the Presidency.

The new Deputy Ministers sworn-in are:

Mr Mohlophi Philemon Mapulane – Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.

Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo - Deputy Minister of Health.

Dr Nobuhle Nkabane - Deputy Minister for Mineral Resources and Energy.

Dr Chana Pilane-Majake - Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

