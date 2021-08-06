Olympics-Table Tennis-China win men's team gold
China's team of Ma Long, Xu Xin and Fan Zhendong won the gold medal in the Olympic men's team table tennis event on Friday.
Germany took silver, with the bronze medal going to Japan.
