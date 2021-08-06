Minor accident near Maha Guv's convoy in Hingoli; no injury reported

Three vehicles close to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's convoy were involved in a minor accident on the outskirts of Hingoli district on Friday, though no injury was reported, an official said.

The convoy was moving towards Narsi Namdeo, the birthplace of Saint Namdev, when the vehicles, which were in the fag end and far from the governor's car, hit against each other while trying to move ahead in tandem at around 2:30pm, Hingoli Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kalasagar told PTI.

''A fire brigade vehicle was at the tail end of the convoy and was followed by vehicles of other officials. While the convoy was on the move, the vehicles tried to overtake and dashed into each other. There is no report of injury and the vehicles suffered minor damage,'' he said.

Koshyari is on a tour of Marathwada.

