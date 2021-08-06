Left Menu

Minor accident near Maha Guv's convoy in Hingoli; no injury reported

There is no report of injury and the vehicles suffered minor damage, he said.Koshyari is on a tour of Marathwada.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:11 IST
Minor accident near Maha Guv's convoy in Hingoli; no injury reported
  • Country:
  • India

Three vehicles close to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's convoy were involved in a minor accident on the outskirts of Hingoli district on Friday, though no injury was reported, an official said.

The convoy was moving towards Narsi Namdeo, the birthplace of Saint Namdev, when the vehicles, which were in the fag end and far from the governor's car, hit against each other while trying to move ahead in tandem at around 2:30pm, Hingoli Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kalasagar told PTI.

''A fire brigade vehicle was at the tail end of the convoy and was followed by vehicles of other officials. While the convoy was on the move, the vehicles tried to overtake and dashed into each other. There is no report of injury and the vehicles suffered minor damage,'' he said.

Koshyari is on a tour of Marathwada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021