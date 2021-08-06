Left Menu

India, China disengage at Gogra heights, troops return to permanent bases

In a step towards defusing tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India and China have disengaged troops from the Gogra heights area and moved them back to their permanent bases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:11 IST
India, China disengage at Gogra heights, troops return to permanent bases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a step towards defusing tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India and China have disengaged troops from the Gogra heights area and moved them back to their permanent bases. "The troops in this area have been in a face-off situation since May last year. One step at a time towards standoff resolution. As per the agreement reached during corpus commander talks, both sides have ceased forward deployments in PP-17 in a phased, coordinated and verified manner," an Army spokesperson said.

The disengagement process was carried out over two days on August 4 and 5 and troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases. The spokesperson said that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to the pre-stand off period.

This agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides and that there is no unilateral change in the status quo. "With this, one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved. Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the Indian Army along with ITBP is totally committed to ensure the sovereignty of the country and maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector. In the 12th round of military talks, India and China had agreed to disengage troops from patrolling point 17A, one of the friction points between the two countries in the eastern Ladakh region.

Sources had earlier told ANI that during the 12th round of talks, there was an agreement between both sides to disengage from PP-17A also known as Gogra. The last disengagement agreed and acted upon by both sides was in February this year when they disengaged from the banks of Pangong Lake. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021