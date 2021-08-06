Left Menu

60-year-old man shot dead in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:19 IST
A 60-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified assailant when he was sitting outside a shop in neighbouring Shamli district on Friday, police said.

The victim was identified as Kishan Saini and the incident took place at Bidoli village under Jhinjhana police station area, the police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra, a man came on a motorbike and shot at the senior citizen.

Saini was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that a police team is searching for the accused.

The motive behind the shooting is not yet known even as an investigation is underway.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

