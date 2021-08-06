World News Roundup: Australian police to charge man after allegation of rape in Parliament House; TThousands flee in Greece as wildfires sweep through Mediterranean and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Australian police to charge man after allegation of rape in Parliament House

Australian police said on Friday they will charge a 26-year-old man after a former government staff member alleged she was raped inside the country's Parliament House. Brittany Higgins, a former staffer for then Defence Industry minister Linda Reynolds, went public earlier this year with allegations she was sexually assaulted in Parliament House in March 2019.

Thousands flee in Greece as wildfires sweep through Mediterranean

Thousands of people fled their homes on the outskirts of Athens on Friday as emergency crews struggled to stop wildfires from spreading to more towns while scorching winds fuelled blazes across Greece for the fourth day. Like elsewhere in Europe, Greece has been grappling with extreme weather this summer, and a week-long heatwave - its worst in 30 years - has sparked simultaneous wildfires in many parts of the country, burning homes and killing animals as flames tear through thousands of acres of land.

Tunisian activists say they will keep up pressure on president

Sitting on her rooftop in Tunis, political activist Fatma Jgham said she and her comrades backed the Tunisian president's seizure of governing powers but would maintain pressure on him if their demands were not met. "We must hold a referendum on the constitution, and the demands of the people must not be turned around...not by you (the president) or anyone else," said Jgham, a 48-year old art teacher.

Myanmar civil society groups reject regional envoy

Hundreds of Myanmar civil society groups on Friday rejected the appointment of a special envoy by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), saying the regional organisation should have consulted opponents of the ruling junta and other parties. ASEAN foreign ministers on Wednesday appointed Brunei's second minister for foreign affairs, Erywan Yusof, as a special envoy to Myanmar to try to resolve the crisis in Myanmar by opening dialogue and overseeing humanitarian aid.

'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

Taliban capture first Afghan provincial capital, in Nimroz - police

The city of Zaranj in Afghanistan's Nimroz province fell to the Taliban on Friday, provincial police said, making it the first provincial capital the insurgents have captured as they step up offensives. A spokesperson for Nimroz's police, who declined to be named for security reasons, said the Taliban had been able to capture the city because of a lack of reinforcements from the government.

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade cross-border fire amid Iran tensions

The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired barrages of rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said it had targeted open ground near Israeli forces in retaliation for Israeli air strikes that had also struck open areas.

Olympics-IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

Two Belarus coaches who cut short https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-belarusian-sprinter-decided-defect-way-airport-family-fears-about-2021-08-05 sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Olympics have had their accreditation revoked and been removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village, the International Olympic Committee said, days after they ordered Tsimanouskaya pack her bags and go to the airport.

Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says

There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday. The findings chime with those from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week raised concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta could, unlike with other variants, readily transmit it.

Taliban assassinate Afghan gov't spokesman, advance on provincial capitals

Taliban militants on Friday assassinated the Afghan government's top media officer in Kabul, dealing a high-profile blow to the Western-backed administration following battlefield gains by the Islamist group as foreign forces leave. The killing of Dawa Khan Menapal, head of the Government Media and Information Centre, was the latest in a series aimed at weakening President Ashraf Ghani's democratically elected government.

