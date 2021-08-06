Left Menu

Indore liquor deaths: Bank employee dies in hospital; toll reaches five

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:44 IST
Indore liquor deaths: Bank employee dies in hospital; toll reaches five
  • Country:
  • India

With the death of a 38-year-old bank employee at a private hospital on Friday, the toll in the spurious liquor tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore stands at five, police said. Mohan Singh, a bank cashier, was admitted to a hospital when he fell ill after consuming alcohol at a bar in Marimata area on July 24, an officer of Banganga police station said, adding that the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem.

At least four people in the age group of 30 to 40 years had died earlier after consuming liquor at two bars in the city within a fortnight, Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chandra Jain said.

Investigations suggest that the victims had consumed whiskey of the same brand, which was allegedly produced in a fake manner, he said.

The police have arrested five people, including two bar owners, in connection with the case and an in-depth probe is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021