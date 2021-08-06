Indore liquor deaths: Bank employee dies in hospital; toll reaches five

With the death of a 38-year-old bank employee at a private hospital on Friday, the toll in the spurious liquor tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore stands at five, police said. Mohan Singh, a bank cashier, was admitted to a hospital when he fell ill after consuming alcohol at a bar in Marimata area on July 24, an officer of Banganga police station said, adding that the deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem.

At least four people in the age group of 30 to 40 years had died earlier after consuming liquor at two bars in the city within a fortnight, Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chandra Jain said.

Investigations suggest that the victims had consumed whiskey of the same brand, which was allegedly produced in a fake manner, he said.

The police have arrested five people, including two bar owners, in connection with the case and an in-depth probe is underway, the official added.

