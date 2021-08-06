Left Menu

Chhattisgarh bags awards for performance in processing, marketing minor forest produce

The state government is procuring 52 minor forest products instead of seven, and has also increased the support price to provide fair value of the produce, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:52 IST
Chhattisgarh bags awards for performance in processing, marketing minor forest produce
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh has bagged 10 national awards in various categories for its performance in procurement, processing, and marketing of minor forest produce, according to a release of the state government.

The state topped in various categories under the Van Dhan Yojana and Minimum Support price scheme, it said.

Chhattisgarh topped in eight different categories in procurement, processing and marketing of minor forest produce and was conferred two awards for new products and innovation by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED). Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda presented these awards to Chhattisgarh at a virtual function.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the state has set a new record by purchasing maximum forest produce in the country. He said procurement of minor forest produce from tribals at minimum support price has played an important role in providing employment to tribals and forest dwellers and improving their economic condition during the Covid pandemic. Crediting the ''revolutionary decisions'' taken by the Chhattisgarh government in the last two years, the statement said Chhattisgarh has maintained the top rank for procurement of forest produce and has become the first state in the country in terms of collection of minor forest produce. The state government is procuring 52 minor forest products instead of seven, and has also increased the support price to provide fair value of the produce, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021