Chhattisgarh bags awards for performance in processing, marketing minor forest produce

Chhattisgarh has bagged 10 national awards in various categories for its performance in procurement, processing, and marketing of minor forest produce, according to a release of the state government.

The state topped in various categories under the Van Dhan Yojana and Minimum Support price scheme, it said.

Chhattisgarh topped in eight different categories in procurement, processing and marketing of minor forest produce and was conferred two awards for new products and innovation by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED). Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda presented these awards to Chhattisgarh at a virtual function.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the state has set a new record by purchasing maximum forest produce in the country. He said procurement of minor forest produce from tribals at minimum support price has played an important role in providing employment to tribals and forest dwellers and improving their economic condition during the Covid pandemic. Crediting the ''revolutionary decisions'' taken by the Chhattisgarh government in the last two years, the statement said Chhattisgarh has maintained the top rank for procurement of forest produce and has become the first state in the country in terms of collection of minor forest produce. The state government is procuring 52 minor forest products instead of seven, and has also increased the support price to provide fair value of the produce, the statement said.

