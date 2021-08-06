Left Menu

Bajrang Dal demands NIA office at Mangaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-08-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 18:55 IST
Right wing outfit Bajrang Dal on Friday demanded that the Central government set up a permanent office of the National Investigation Agency at Mangaluru, the district headquarter town of Dakshina Kannada, in view of ''rising terrorist activities.'' The demand comes against the backdrop of NIA busting a Kerala terror module on Wednesday with the arrest of four people including Ammar Abdul Rahman, resident of Ullal in Mangaluru and Shankar Venkatesh Perumal alias Ali Muaviya, resident of Bengaluru.

K R Sunil, head of the Karnataka south region wing of Bajrang Dal, said these developments create fear in the entire district and the state.

''There is a Mangaluru connection emerging whenever a terrorist is arrested from anywhere in the country. Even the Bhatkal brothers had a connection with Mangaluru,'' Sunil said in a statement.

He demanded that a detailed questioning of those arrested by the NIA should be done.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

