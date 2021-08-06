Left Menu

NIA chargesheets 'key conspirator' in Sasikumar murder case in TN

He was driving the motorcycle on which the assailant, Subair, was sitting pillion while attacking the victim, the spokesperson said.The NIA said all the five accused in the case, belonging to the Popular Front of India PFI, Coimbatore, had conspired and held meetings at CTC Mosque in the city to take revenge against Sasikumar, who had led protests for removing a SDPI flagpost in Sanganoor and subsequently hoisted a Hindu Munnani flag in its place.Further investigation in the case is underway, the spokesperson said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday filed a chargesheet against the ''key conspirator'' in the five-year-old murder case of C Sasikumar, an office-bearer of the Hindu Munani (front) Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The NIA had already filed two chargesheets against the four other arrested accused in the case.

The latest chargesheet against Mohammad Rafiq Hassan, alias Hassan, was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before the NIA special court at Poonamallee in Chennai, a spokesperson of the agency said.

Hassan, the alleged key conspirator in the killing of Sasikumar on September 22, 2016, was arrested at the IGI Airport here on February 9 on his arrival from Oman where he had fled in November 2016 following the incident, the NIA said.

Sasikumar, who was then a spokesperson of the Hindu Munani (front) Coimbatore, was killed while returning home on his scooter, the spokesperson said, adding a case was registered at Coimbatore’s Thudiyalur Police Station on August 23, 2016. After taking over the investigation, the NIA had initially filed two chargesheets against four accused.

“The investigation had revealed the role of Hassan, a resident of Coimbatore. He was driving the motorcycle on which the assailant, Subair, was sitting pillion while attacking the victim,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA said all the five accused in the case, belonging to the Popular Front of India (PFI), Coimbatore, had conspired and held meetings at CTC Mosque in the city to take revenge against Sasikumar, who had led protests for removing a SDPI flagpost in Sanganoor and subsequently hoisted a Hindu Munnani flag in its place.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the spokesperson said.

