Govt to launch 'PM-DAKSH' portal, app to make skill development schemes accessible

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:07 IST
The government will launch 'PM-DAKSH' portal and app on Saturday to make the skill development schemes accessible to the target groups of Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Safai Karamcharis.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, in a statement issued on Friday, said the Pradhan Mantri Dakshta Aur Kushalta Sampann Hitgrahi (PM-DAKSH) Yojana is being implemented by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment from the year 2020-21.

He said under the scheme, eligible target groups are being provided skill development training programmes on up-skilling/reskilling, short term training programme, long term training programme and entrepreneurship development program (EDP).

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar will launch 'PM-DAKSH' portal and 'PM-DAKSH' mobile app on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

