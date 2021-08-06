Left Menu

India condemns reported removal of religious flag from Gurdwara in Afghanistan: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:09 IST
India has condemned the reported removal of a Sikh religious flag atop the roof of a Gurdwara in Paktia province of Afghanistan, government sources said on Friday.

India's firm belief has been that Afghanistan's future must be the one where the interests of all sections of the Afghan society, including minorities and women, are protected, they said.

''We have seen media reports on Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, having been removed atop the roof of Gurdwara Thala Sahib, Chamkani in Paktia province of Afghanistan,'' said a source.

''We condemn this act and reiterate India's firm belief that Afghanistan's future must be the one where the interests of all sections of the Afghan society, including minorities and women, are protected,'' he said.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and that it continues to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

''We have been supporting the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future,'' he said.

Bagchi also reiterated that India supports an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process.

