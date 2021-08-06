Left Menu

Tihar Jail: DG removes Deputy Superintendent, 5 officials after prisoner's death at jail

After taking the action on the death of prisoner Ankit Gurjar in Tihar jail later this week, the Director-General of Tihar jail (Prisons) on Friday shifted the Deputy Superintendent along with five jail staff from jail number 3 on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:16 IST
Tihar Jail: DG removes Deputy Superintendent, 5 officials after prisoner's death at jail
Director-General of Tihar in action after prisoner's death at jail. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After taking the action on the death of prisoner Ankit Gurjar in Tihar jail later this week, the Director-General of Tihar jail (Prisons) on Friday shifted the Deputy Superintendent along with five jail staff from jail number 3 on Friday. The Deputy Superintendent has been alleged for killing prisoner Ankit. He was beaten by the jail officials, after which he succumbed to death, informed the sources.

On Wednesday morning, Ankit Gurjar who was involved in several cases of murder and robbery was found dead in the Tihar jail number 3. The family of the dead has alleged the Deputy Superintendent for murdering him. The investigation is underway and a local police station is looking into the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021