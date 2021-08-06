Left Menu

ED attaches Rs 1.44-cr bank deposits in cyber crime case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:17 IST
The Enforcement Directorate Friday said it has attached Rs 1.44 crore worth bank deposits in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged cybercrime and hacking activity targeting a Karnataka government agency.

The criminal case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is based on a Bengaluru cyber police FIR for ''hacking and subsequent siphoning of earnest money deposit funds of the bidders to the tune of Rs 11.55 core'' from the bank account of e-procurement cell of Karnataka government's centre for e-governance.

The probe found, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement, that a ''hacker named Srikrishna alias Sriki hacked the portal of centre for e-governance and funds to the tune of Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 1.05 crore were diverted to bank accounts of NGO Uday Grama Vikash Sanstha, Nagpur and proprietorship Nimmi Enterprises, Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh respectively.'' Later, the Nagpur NGO ''layered'' the funds into the bank accounts of various vendors and traders in the guise of business transactions without actual purchase or sale of goods by their NGO, it claimed.

Similarly, Nimmi Enterprises ''layered'' the funds into the bank accounts of various vendors and persons in the guise of business transactions and personal loans. A provisional attachment order has now been issued for Rs 1.44 crore worth funds lying in 14 bank accounts linked to Nimmi Enterprises and others, the ED said.

