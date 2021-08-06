Left Menu

C'garh man gets 20 years in jail for raping 6-year-old girl

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:17 IST
C'garh man gets 20 years in jail for raping 6-year-old girl
  Country:
  • India

A fast track special court (FTSC) in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 6-year-old girl in 2019, an official said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge I FTSC (POCSO) Raipur, Shubhra Pachouri, convicted Nand Kumar Yadav alias Golu (20) under section 376AB (rape on child below 12 years of age) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, the default on paying of which will increase his sentence by a year, said Special Public Prosecutor Morisha Naidu.

Yadav had raped the girl on May 30, 2019 and the incident came to light on June 2 after she revealed the ordeal to her parents, who then lodged a complaint with Dharsinva police station, the SPP said.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

