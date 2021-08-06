Olympics-Athletics-Jamaican women underline sprint dominance with big relay win

Jamaica surged to an emphatic win in the women's 4x100m relay on Friday, posting a national record 41.02 seconds to finish well clear of the United States and Britain. Elaine Thompson-Herah, who now has all three available sprint golds at Tokyo, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson delivered again, after Briana Williams had done her job on the opening leg.

It was Jamaica's first gold in the event since 2004, after back to back silvers behind the U.S. in London and Rio.

