Olympics-Athletics-Italy win men's 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:23 IST
Italy won the men's 4x100 metres relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Britain took the silver while Canada picked up the bronze medal.

