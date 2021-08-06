Olympics-Athletics-Italy win men's 4x100m relay gold in Tokyo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:23 IST
Italy won the men's 4x100 metres relay gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Britain took the silver while Canada picked up the bronze medal.
