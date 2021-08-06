Judges under oath to perform duty of adjudicating matters, not adjourning them: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said that judges are under oath to perform duty by adjudicating the disputes and not to adjourn them as it dismissed an appeal against an order of Securities Appellate Tribunal. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah got annoyed when one of the advocate appearing for the parties sought two week adjournment on the ground that arguing counsel was not present. “We are under oath to perform our duty by adjudicating the disputes and not adjourning it. Judges have to burn midnight oil by reading case files for the next day. Cases cannot be adjourned like this,” the bench said. It told the advocate that if the arguing counsel is not here, he can argue the matter. The advocate said that he has instruction to seek adjournment of two weeks. The bench said that it has already dismissed an appeal related to the matter and is dismissing this matter also. Earlier also on several occasions, the top court had voiced concern over repeated adjournments sought by parties.

