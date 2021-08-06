Extortion case filed against `journalist'

The Thane city police on Friday registered a fresh case of extortion against a man who allegedly claimed to be a journalist and targeted government officials and businessmen. He had also been named in a First Information Report (FIR) for alleged extortion registered against IPS officer Param Bir Singh and 25 others at the Thane Nagar police station last month.

He was subsequently named as accused in another case registered with Kapurbawdi police station.

The latest -- third -- case of extortion under IPC section 384 was registered against him at the Naupada police station in the city on Friday.

No arrest has been made so far, a police official said.

The complaint in the latest case was filed by an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), he said.

The accused had demanded Rs 10 lakh from him and threatened to defame him if he did not cough up the money, said the police official.

In July this year the complainant allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh to the accused to avoid further harassment, he told the police.

