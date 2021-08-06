Left Menu

In rare challenge, Hezbollah fighters held after rocket launch

Hezbollah fighters who fired rockets towards Israeli forces from Lebanon on Friday were intercepted by locals afterwards, the group said, a rare challenge to the Iran-backed Shi'ite movement as its members passed through a Druze area of the south.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:33 IST
In rare challenge, Hezbollah fighters held after rocket launch
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah fighters who fired rockets towards Israeli forces from Lebanon on Friday were intercepted by locals afterwards, the group said, a rare challenge to the Iran-backed Shi'ite movement as its members passed through a Druze area of the south. Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets towards Israeli forces in the disputed Shebaa Farms area, saying it had targeted open ground in retaliation for Israeli air strikes that hit open ground in Lebanon on Thursday. Israel responded to Friday's rockets with artillery fire into Lebanon.

As the Hezbollah fighters returned from the launch, "a number of citizens intercepted them" as they passed through the Chouya area, Hezbollah said in a statement. A video circulated on social media and broadcast by Lebanese TV stations showed a crowd of men gathered around a blue, flat-back truck loaded with rocket launchers in Chouya, a predominantly Druze area of the south.

The Lebanese army said in a statement it had detained the "four people who launched the rockets and seized the launcher used in the operation". In its statement, Hezbollah said the launch had taken place "in a wooded area totally far from residential areas, to preserve the security of citizens".

Hezbollah said it always took the utmost care to avoid exposing people to harm "during its resistance work", and would continue to do so. Walid Jumblatt, Lebanon's leading Druze politician, urged calm after the incident. "We hope that we all exit this tense atmosphere on social media," he wrote on Twitter.

Hezbollah enjoys strong support among Shi'ites who form the majority in southern Lebanon, where its fighters helped drive out Israeli forces that occupied the area until 2000. But its powerful arsenal has long been a point of conflict in Lebanon, where its political opponents say the arsenal undermines the Lebanese state and should be handed over to the army. (Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Volleyball player sent home over doping case

Volleyball player sent home over doping case

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021