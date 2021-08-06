Nigerian held for possession of cocaine in Navi Mumbai; two NCB officials injured in operation

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a Nigerian national for alleged possession of cocaine in an operation, during which two officials were injured in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai, an officials said on Friday.

The accused Stephen Samuel alias Tony, who runs an international drug trafficking network, was apprehended by an NCB team from his residence in sector-30 of Kharghar on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the official said. The accused allegedly resisted arrest and attacked the NCB team, injuring two officers, who were later admitted to a government-run hospital in Navi Mumbai, he said, adding that 102 gm of cocaine was recovered from the accused. The NCB has initiated the process of registering an FIR against the accused for obstructing government officials from doing their duty, the official said. Tony appears to be a crucial link to supply network of cocaine from Colombia to Mumbai via Ethiopia, the official said, adding that the accused recently came to Mumbai from Delhi to supply drugs. The NCB's Mumbai zonal unit has so far arrested 22 foreign drug peddlers in various operations this year, the official said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)