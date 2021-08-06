Left Menu

Traffic movement has not resumed from Assam despite withdrawal of advisory, says Mizoram official

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo on Friday said that no vehicle has made its way into the state from Assam despite the withdrawal of the July 29 travel advisory by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo on Friday said that no vehicle has made its way into the state from Assam despite the withdrawal of the July 29 travel advisory by the Himanta Biswa Sarma government. "Travel advisory that they (Assam) had issued on July 29, was withdrawn last night. However, the movement of traffic has not started till now. We have taken up these issues with the Assam government. So let us hope that this blockade is removed soon," he said.

After the July 26 border incident in which six Assam policemen and one civilian were killed, the Assam government had advised its residents to avoid travelling to Mizoram. The Assam government had yesterday revoked the advisory after the two states agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-State border for maintaining peace.

Meanwhile, today Meghalaya and Assam held the second Chief Ministerial-level talk on the inter-state boundary dispute, in Guwahati. On July 26, the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram escalated and a fierce gun battle between the security forces of the two states resulting in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. (ANI)

