Chief Army Narvane visits Southern Command, reviews operational situation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane on Friday visited Southern Command and reviewed the operational situations in the sectors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 19:56 IST
Visual of Chief of Army Staff General MM Narvane interacting with officials.. Image Credit: ANI
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane on Friday visited Southern Command and reviewed the operational situations in the sectors. According to an official release, General Naravane is on his two-day visit to the southern command.

During his visit at Pune, the COAS reviewed the operations of the assembly lines of Passenger and Commercial Vehicles and the Engineering Research Centre (ERC). General Naravane also visited the Strategic Systems Complex (SSC) of Larsen & Toubro(L&T ) at Talegaon near Pune to witness their production facilities and developmental efforts towards modernising the Indian Armed Forces.

The COAS was briefed about various defence related programmes and engagements of L&T with the Indian Army. The COAS complimented the efforts of both the indigenous manufacturers in promoting Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing.

On the second day of his two-day visit to the Southern Command, that is on August 7, General Naravane will be visiting INS Hansa, an Indian naval air station near Dabolim in Goa. (ANI)

