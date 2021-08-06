Five killed in road accident

Sangareddy (Telangana), Aug 6 (PTI): Five people, including a child, were killed when the car in which they were travelling hit a lorry, police said on Friday.

The lorry was coming from the opposite direction at Choutku mandal, about 20 km from here, they added.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)