Olympics-Soccer-Canada take women's gold after shootout win over Sweden
Canada won the Olympic gold medal in women's football by beating Sweden 3-2 on penalties after the final ended 1-1 following regular and extra time on Friday.
The United States won the bronze medal on Thursday with victory over Australia.
