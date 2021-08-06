Left Menu

G7 says tanker attack threatens international peace and stability

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies said Iran was threatening international peace and security and that all available evidence showed it was behind an attack on the Mercer Street tanker last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-08-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 20:25 IST
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy economies said Iran was threatening international peace and security and that all available evidence showed it was behind an attack on the Mercer Street tanker last week. "All available evidence clearly points to Iran. There is no justification for this attack," the statement, issued by G7 chair Britain said.

"Iran's behaviour, alongside its support to proxy forces and non-state armed actors, threatens international peace and security. "We call on Iran to stop all activities inconsistent with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and call on all parties to play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace."

