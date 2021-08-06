Tokyo Olympics: Day 14 Medal tally

Following is the medal tally at the end of Day 14 at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 36 26 17 79 2 USA 31 36 31 98 3 Japan 24 11 16 51 4 Great Britain 18 20 20 58 5 ROC 17 23 22 62 6 Australia 17 6 21 44 7 Italy 10 10 18 38 8 Germany 9 11 16 36 9 Netherlands 9 10 12 31 10 France 7 11 9 27 66 India 0 2 3 5.

