U.S. imposes visa restrictions relatives of Nicaraguan officials -State Dept.
The United States imposed visa restrictions Friday on 50 immediate family members of Nicaraguan lawmakers, prosecutors and judges, the State Department said.
"As these actions demonstrate, the United States is committed to promoting broad accountability for anyone responsible for or benefiting from the Ortega-Murillo regime’s attacks on democratic institutions," it said in a statement.
